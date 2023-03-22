Naqvi takes notice of disorder during Free Ramazan Package

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed concern over reports of disorder in certain cities related to the distribution of free flour under the Ramadan relief package.

In response, he has directed the provincial administration to provide a detailed report on the matter. The CM has also instructed to enhance arrangements for the supply of free flour to ensure that citizens do not encounter any difficulties. To this end, Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs have been directed to visit the distribution centers in their respective areas to promptly address any issues and submit a report.

Moreover, any complaints regarding the provision of free flour should be resolved immediately, he said and emphasized the need to expedite the verification process for citizens while ensuring that they receive their flour supply without delay.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Data Darbar Complex and ordered the reopening of the car parking facility for visitors which has been kept closed since 2010 due to security reasons. To ensure a smooth reopening, a committee has been constituted to develop standard operating procedures for resuming the parking operation after a hiatus of 13 years. The CM also inspected the almonry and directed that the preparation and distribution of food should be done according to international standards.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his commitment to renovating the original hujra and verandah of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh’s shrine. A committee has been set up to provide final recommendations in this regard. Additionally, he lauded the agreement with the Madina Foundation, which will expand the corridors around the shrine, increasing visitors’ capacity from three thousand to five thousand.

The CM chaired a meeting at Hajveri Hall to review the expansion plan of Data Darbar, parking and security arrangements for visitors. He also laid a floral wreath at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh and prayed for the country’s development and prosperity and stability.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Minister Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, Mian Muhammad Rasheed of Madina Foundation, Muhammad Aslam Tareen, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, secretary auqaf, commissioner Lahore, CTO, GM NESPAK, Khateeb Data Darbar Masjid Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Administrator Data Darbar and others attended the meeting.