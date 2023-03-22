KP officers trained on PM Pak Life Saver Program

A delegation comprising 38 members including 26 Government Officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 12 Officers from Islamic Relief Pakistan led by Country Director Islamic Relief Asif Sherazi visited Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy. The officers’ have been given exposure of emergency services trainings, working of emergency services and its monitoring. They have also been trained on Prime Minister Pak Life Saver Program – CPR training and given orientation of Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) Course to establish community teams at local level for better emergency response and disaster preparedness.

During their visit, the Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer enlightened the delegation on Rescue 1122 and Governance model for an effective preparedness, response and prevention of emergencies. He said that establishment of Emergency Services in all provinces, training of Community Emergency Response Teams and their engagement for safety promotion activities is the need of the hour.

Dr Rizwan Naseer shared the history of Rescue 1122 and Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan and the reasons behind the success of Punjab Emergency Service. He also shared the performance of Rescue 1122, which was started from Lahore as a pilot project today this Emergency Service has rescued over 12.2 million victims of emergencies and saved losses over Rs 606 billion in over 206000 fire incidents by improved emergency response and professional freighting. He said that Academy is imparting training to all provinces of Pakistan and due to United Nations INSARAG certification of Rescue Team we were able to provide international response in Turkiye Earthquake and extricated many alive victims.

Country Director Islamic Relief Asif Sherazi appreciated the model of Rescue 1122 Punjab and the role of Emergency Services Academy for training of emergency services personnel and KP and other provinces. He also congratulated Secretary Emergency Services for United Nations INSARAG Certification of the Team.

Earlier, the delegation was briefed on the ongoing training activities of Emergency Services Academy including specialized training activities of Fire, Rescue, Medical, Deep Well Rescue, Burn House, Fire Fit Challenge, Height Rescue, Water Rescue, Swimming, Urban Search & Rescue, and physical fitness training. The delegation was briefed about the 24/7 working of the Provincial Monitoring Cell established to ensure uniform standards of Service in all Districts of Punjab. On the behalf of delegation Mr Asif Sherazi thanked to Rescue 1122 for informative exposure visit for KP officers and their training on essential Life Saving Skills like CPR Bleeding Control.