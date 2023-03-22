Riphah varsity organizes spring festival 2023

Riphah International University organized a Spring Festival 2023 at All-Female Campus located in the Gulberg Greens Islamabad. More than 500 students participated in various activities offered by this event. The aim of this event was to celebrate the International day of Happiness through a series of vibrant activities including the Happiness Summit, Cooking Competition, Short Marathon, Food Stalls by Students and Poster Exhibition. For the commencement of the Happiness Day celebrations, Happiness Summit was held as an exceptional chance to acquire knowledge on happiness skills such as Gratitude, Human Connection, Positive Outlook, Purpose, Generosity, and Mindfulness. The participants enjoyed savoring delicious food, running in a thrilling marathon, and competing in a sizzling cooking competition that was open to all students, faculty, and staff. The purpose of this festival was to provide a refreshing break from the daily routine of studies and work, and to engage in fun and exciting extracurricular activities. Riphah International University recognizes the importance of extracurricular activities and encourages all students, faculty, and staff to take part in this event and make the most of this unique opportunity.

Prof. Dr. Yawar Hayat, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, awarded the winners with cash prizes and tablets at the event. The guest speakers, including Dr. Zia Abbas, Dr. Munira Abbasi, Dr. Omer Zafar, Maj Gen Hamid Shafeeq, and Brig Dr. Maqsood ul Hassan, emphasized the importance of happiness and healthcare for students. The participants enjoyed the event and learned about maintaining a positive outlook on life.