Nine dead, 1,219 injured traffic clashes

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1186 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 09 people died, whereas 1219 were injured. Out of this 654 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 565 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (71%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes. Further, the analysis showed that 562 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 508 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 238 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 228 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 101 in Faisalabad with 107 victims and at third Multan 91 with 90 victims. The details further reveal that 1219 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 974 males & 254 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 210 were under 18 years of age, 621 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 397 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1010 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 142 motorcars, 43 vans, 08 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 117 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.