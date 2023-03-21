Salman Khan’s fans not allowed to gather outside his residence after threat email

Salman Khan‘s security has been boosted by the Mumbai Police after one of his associates received a threatening email.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Garg have all been named as defendants in a case brought by the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai under IPC sections 506(2), 120(b), and 34. The security level has increased.

Following the threat, police officials have informed the public that fans will not be permitted to gather in front of his Mumbai home.

Two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables will be on Khan’s security detail around the clock, a police official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The official also said that groups of fans would not be permitted to gather in front of Salman‘s Galaxy Apartments home in Bandra.

According to earlier reports, the police have given Salman Khan Y-plus security after a threatening email.

Along with his private security detail, he will also travel in a bulletproof vehicle. The actor has also been given more security measures.

In a recent report shared by ABP News, Bishnoi was quoted saying, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologize. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.” He went on to add that he has been harboring the feeling of hatred ever since childhood. Bishnoi continued, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologize. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

Salim Abdul Rashid Indian actor, producer, and television personality Salman Khan primarily appears in Hindi-language movies.

Khan has won numerous honors over the course of a more than 35-year film career, including two National Film Awards as a producer and two Filmfare Awards as an actor.