Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir serve major couple goals

Showbiz A-lister Sarah Khan and her husband, singer Falak Shabir served some major couple goals in the latest photoshoot.

On Sunday, the celebrity couple treated their fans with several glimpses of their latest photoshoot for a local clothing brand. Khan looked lovely in a lilac eastern outfit from the brand which she carried with some traditional jewels and Hollywood-style waves.

Her husband, on the other hand, looked dapper carrying an all-black look. “She said wahan dekhain (look there) not into my eyes. And i was like ab shoot kesay hoga, (how this shoot will complete now)” Shabir wrote in the caption of the Insta post.

He also posted a BTS clip of the shoot featuring their swag walk, while the track ‘Look at me Habibi’ played in the background.

Moreover, the doting mom of Alyana Falak even shared adorable sneak peeks of her toddler interrupting the shoot. The now-viral pictures and videos received love from their millions of followers on the social platform, in the form of likes and heart-warming comments for the duo. For the unversed, the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021. Both Sarah and Falak with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.