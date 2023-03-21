I was advised to get a nose job done: Mahira

One of the most stunning faces in Pakistan’s showbiz, Mahira Khan remembered her early days in the industry when people told her to get her nose fixed. On Sunday, Khan was seated with the legendary Anwar Maqsood for a one-on-one conversation. He remembered being present by her father’s side in the hospital when the actor was born.

During the conversation, Khan reminisced about her journey and that she always aspired to be an actor since childhood. “I remember watching a film on VCR, where a heroine was performing and immediately felt like this is what I want to do,” said the ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ star. “I guess I even told my mother about it.”

“It was my grandmother who was not all fine with the idea,” Khan added.

The actor stated that later, after completing her education, she was allowed to join the industry as a VJ which then led to dramas and films. Speaking about her Bollywood co-star Shahrukh Khan, Anwar Maqsood asked Khan, “What do you and him have in common other than the nose?” Upon the question, she recalled her earlier days in the industry and revealed that many people from the showbiz industry had told her to get her nose fixed.

The actor added that she was never convinced of the idea. The diva shared a funny memory with King Khan who once said during a shot with her, “There is a war of the noses.” Answering the initial question, Khan replied, “The common thing would be our love and passion for our work; and not just our performance but the whole field in general.” “I’ve seen him getting involved with every person on the set, be it the light man to spot boys, he was so kind to everyone. I really liked that about him,” she added. It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan is one of the very few female superstars of Pakistan at the moment, with her acting credits extending to Bollywood. The stunner boasts several superhit dramas and films including ‘Aik Hai Nigar’, ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ as well as ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her filmography.