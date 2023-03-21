Not interested in joining politics: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Renowned actor Hamza Ali Abbasi says he has no intention of joining politics.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, in an interview in Toronto, said he has no intention of joining politics, because one has to tell a lot of lies to get into parliament.

He further said he is well received by the fans wherever he travels in the world.

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ as ‘Noori Nath’

and drama serial ‘Alif’ opposite Sajal Aly.

Recently, Abbasi shared a glimpse of his upcoming project titled ‘Jaan-e-Jahan, playing a lead role opposite Aiza Khan.