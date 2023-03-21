OECD’s Global Forum’s Assessment Team visits FBR Headquarters

The Assessment Team had conducted the on-site visit of Pakistan under Second Round of Peer Review on Exchange of Information scheduled from March 13th to March 16th, 2023.

During the on-site visit, the Assessment Team held meetings with different stakeholders of the review including Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Financial Monitoring Unit, Trust authorities under Trust Act, 2020, etc.

The Peer Reviews of Exchange of Information of member jurisdictions are conducted by OECD’s Global Forum on Transparency & Exchange of Information for tax purposes. As member of Global Forum, Pakistan is also committed to undergo these Reviews.

During the said visit, the Assessment Team appreciated the efforts and hard work put in by Pakistan to streamline the legal and administrative framework of Pakistan in line with the standards of Exchange of Information set by OECD’s Global Forum under Terms of Reference (2016). Final Report of the review will be issued after approval from Peer Review Group of Global Forum.