WAPDA win 10th National Archery Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan WAPDA won the 10th DHA National Archery Championship with three gold, two bronze and one silver medals, while Pakistan Army finished as runners-up with two gold, three silver and one bronze medals. WAPDA women’s team comprising Kiran Muhammad, Nighet Naheed and Sadia Mai won gold medal in eomen’s team event, while WAPDA’s archer Mubashar Nazar grabbed gold medal in men’s and WAPDA’s archer Sadia Mai in women’s event. The championship was held at Lahore under the aegis of the Pakistan Archery Federation. Besides WAPDA and Pakistan Army, the teams hailing from DHA Lahore, HEC, Police, Railways, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan participated in the championship.