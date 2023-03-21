Team Ghazi wins Pakistan national bridge trials

KARACHI: The national bridge trials spanning over eight hectic days of competitive bridge, conducted by the Pakistan Bridge Federation, finally concluded here on Sunday. And although aspirants for final selection were many accomplished players, it was Team Ghazi that earned the honour of representing Pakistan at the 22nd BFAME Championship .Team Ghazi owes this honour to its team members Ghazi Tehseen Gheewala, Rashid ul Ghazi, Imran Abedi, Hassan Askari, Farrukh Liaqat and Mohsin Chandna. The flow of the final days bridge competition between Team Allana and Team Ghazi was full of twists and turns.

The fourth round of the final started with a nasty knock for Team Allana. Trailing by 34 imps, Team Ghazi went on the rampage and swung the game in its favour through brilliant moves. And in the very next board, this was followed up with another game swing which resulted in scores: Allana 132 and Ghazi 118, a total of 14 imps behind. In the fifth round again a turnaround was witnessed. Team Ghazi outplayed Team Allana opponents taking an advantageous swing on four boards, winning the round 60-27. As if this was not enough, the final segment was simply sensational and though Team Allana won this by 8imps, they lost overall by 11 imps. The final two days were full of excellence on the part of mature and prime bridge players who thrilled their fans with calibre and distinction loaded bridge play.

At the conclusion of the national bridge trials, Secretary General of Pakistan Bridge Federation Ihsan Qadir awarded the newly instituted ‘Zia Mahmood Trophy’ to national champions Team Ghazi. At the same time ‘Munir Ataullah Trophy’ was awarded to the winning women’s Team Fatima comprising Fatima Raza (captain), Rubina Hai, Qudsia Dossa, Durriyah Vasi and Merang Byramji. The runner-up Team Allana had as its members AR Allana, Tahir Masood, Jahangir Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Anwar Qazilbash and Javed Miran.