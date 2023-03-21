Silver Lining?

Amid record inflation and back-breaking fuel prices increased just a few days ago, Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a petroleum relief package, providing Rs 50 per litre for low-income consumers driving motorcycles, rickshaws and other small cars. It is not lost on anyone that this is a last-ditch effort from a prime minister who wants more than anything to regain the political capital he has lost during his party’s tumultuous year in power.

Pakistanis have many reasons to be frustrated. Growth is slow, inflation is steadily climbing and unemployment has soared beyond all reasonable proportions. Add this to the cost of last year’s floods, inflicting damages of more than $16 billion. Supply-chain issues have wreaked havoc on our industries, leaving many without a stable source of income. On top of our economic woes, we continue to grapple with political instability and security problems thanks to the resurgence of the TTP. It is safe to say that public resentment is at an all-time high.

It is also in this fragile climate that we have initiated negotiations with the IMF, which continues to withhold its bailout package over concerns that the country will shun its commitments yet again. No one contests that the scale of adjustments required of Pakistan during this time is likely unmatched in the country’s history. From increased tariffs to new taxes, the government is expected to come up with a combined 700 billion rupees worth of expenditure cuts.

But we only have ourselves to blame for this precariousness. In the absence of strong political leadership, Pakistan has long relied on foreign capital and loans from international financial institutions as opposed to internal productivity and growth. The country suffers from an increase in urban unemployment, a rise in inflationary pressures and an anaemic private investment rate that is bound to create social conflict. All this begs the question-are subsidies the answer to our prayers or simply a carefully engineered political move? Sharif may win a few brownie points with the public, but Pakistan cannot afford any derailments at this stage. Our deal with the IMF is still hanging by a thread-without structural adjustments to the economy, however painful they may be at the moment, the country is destined for a future of economic turmoil. *