Pakistan is mine, so is its army

Former prime minister Imran Khan has accused the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition of attempting to pit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the country’s armed forces, a private TV channel reported.

“Efforts are being made to make PTI and the army come face to face. PDM is trying hard to incite quarrel between PTI and the army as these people [PDM] cannot win the elections so they want to eliminate PTI,” he said this while addressing media at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Monday.

“I want to make it clear that this country is mine and so is the army. I have to live and die in Pakistan,” he asserted, adding that despite death threats, he was appearing before courts as he was only concerned about the country and not afraid of death.

The PTI chief said his political opponents were not concerned about the country’s issues and conspiring to eliminate him to protect their vested interests. The PTI chief said what the ‘imported government’ did to him had never happened in the history of the country. “Their aim is to kill me by spreading chaos when I go out to appear before court. My life is in danger.” He also lashed out at Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, saying he was appointed to the post not for holding elections but to banish his party. Imran Khan accused the government of creating hurdles in connection with the environment for the general elections despite the date drawing near. He said that the authorities are reluctant to allow them to hold jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan. Talking about the police action at his Zaman Park, Khan said that the Punjab police broke down the gate and walls of his house. The PTI chairman also urged his supporters not to take up arms, adding that the party did not want anarchy but the elections in the country.