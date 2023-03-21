Imran urges CJP to probe ‘life threats’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to launch a comprehensive investigation into “continuing threats” to his life and the “assault” on his Zaman Park home. In a letter to the top judge, dated March 20, the former prime minister claimed that the events of Saturday – when Khan’s house was raided by the Punjab Police while he was at Islamabad Judicial Complex for his court hearing in the Toshakhana case – were evidence that a plot was afoot to assassinate him yet again. Imran Khan, in his letter, also said that he had been consistently requesting for video link facility from courts for multiple court appearances because his “life is at risk”. “With no security provided to me and with one assassination plot already attempted against my life in Wazirabad, I have been placing my life at risk every time I have to make a court appearance,” he added. The PTI chief further said that the events on his Saturday appearance at the Islamabad Judicial Complex lent credence to his assertions that his life was indeed at risk. The former prime minister also wrote: “When we arrived in Islamabad and were moving towards the judicial complex, we were trapped on all sides by containers to block my arrival at the complex and before the magistrate to deliberately try and create a false situation of “no show”. “To provoke the mass of people gathered in support, the police and Rangers resorted to tear gas and baton charge against ordinary unarmed citizens and the PTI leadership accompanying me. What was worse was the police stationed on the roof of the complex started hurling stones into the crowds (videos are all available). “When I was halfway through the gate of the complex the police attacked the workers around my car without any provocation.” He said he realised something was “amiss” and that “it was not my arrest that was being planned but my assassination.”