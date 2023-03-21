Another audio leak features Saqib Nisar

Another purported audio leak, allegedly featuring former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, has come to light. This time, the purported conversation takes place with former Punjab governor Khawaja Tariq Rahim. In the leak of an alleged telephone call, the voices said to be those of former CJP Nisar and Rahim, who is also a lawyer for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, could be heard discussing PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her public speeches. “Sir! Respond to them appropriately,” the voice said to be that of Rahim tells the former CJP. “The way this woman is speaking, teach her a lesson outside.” “You know what I had thought about it? I recall something that Tarar sahib once said,” responds Mr Nisar. He then goes on to draw an analogy between Maryam’s public statements and dogs barking. To this, Rahim says “you gave an appropriate response on [a private TV channel]”. The former CJP then allegedly says: “Thank God, I have courage, I can bear it. I don’t get confused or depressed.

But if need be, I will ask you to drop a bomb on the side, and I know you will.” Rahim responds: “Sure, let me know. Whatever you say will happen. Any time you like.”

Responding to the alleged audio leak, Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif jumped in to defend his niece. He condemned the indecent language used by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

“The indecent talk about daughter Maryam in an audio leak between former chief justice Saqib Nisar and PTI lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim is condemnable,” he said in a tweet.

The society as a whole, particularly the womenfolk, should denounce such derogatory language and absurd thoughts about the women, the prime minister added. Only collective condemnation could discourage such a negative mindset in society, he said.