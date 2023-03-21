LHC tells Imran to appear before court for bail

A division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC), headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, on Monday said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan “wants relief from this court, he must ensure his presence by Tuesday”.

Meanwhile, the division bench granted protective bail to PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases.

Fellow party leader Azam Swati also secured protective bail in a case registered against him under different charges until March 27.

The bench was hearing Imran’s pleas seeking protective bail in two recent FIRs registered against him under different charges including Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

As proceedings commenced, Justice Rizvi asked Imran’s counsel to confirm the petitioner’s signatures, stating that they appeared to be scanned signatures. To which petitioner’s counsel argued that these signatures are scanned and were of the petitioner.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the two FIRs were registered against Imran and others as they reached Islamabad for attending proceedings in a separate case.

Justice Rizvi inquired regarding the whereabouts of Imran. The counsel replied he is not present but will appear by March 21 and requested that the case proceedings be adjourned.

Upon this Justice Rizvi remarked that ‘if the petitioner wants relief from this court, he must be here in time”, that is 2:15 pm, and warned, “the argument that ‘the petitioner is on his way’ will not be entertained”.