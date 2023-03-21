Toshakhana case: court summons Imran on March 30

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on March 30 in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the order stating that the court will hear arguments on the maintainability of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) complaint against the former prime minister. Moreover, the controversy regarding the missing file was resolved by the judge himself, stating that the missing page of the order sheet is saved in a computer of the court. On March 18, Judge Iqbal cancelled the arrest warrants issued against the former premier in the case and allowed him to leave Islamabad’s Judicial Complex after marking his attendance without being indicted because of clashes between police and party activists outside the premises.

The hearing was adjourned till March 30 (Thursday) as the judge observed that the situation was not conducive for holding the hearing and appearance amid the turbulence and chaos outside the complex because of the intense fighting between the two sides.