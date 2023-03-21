Islamabad police arrest 198 PTI supporters

The Islamabad police on Monday confirmed the arrest of at least 198 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters for their alleged involvement in arson, vandalism and attacks on law enforcement officials as the crackdown against the party continues.

Intense clashes broke out on Saturday between the police and PTI activists as party chief Imran Khan’s convoy reached the judicial complex ahead of his appearance before the district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, a report pertaining to the damage caused by the riots outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday was prepared which detailed damage to government property and injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel.

According to the report, scores of officials including officers of Islamabad Police, as well as FC personnel, were injured during the riots. Most of the injured suffered injuries from sticks on their limbs while some were affected by tear gas. Islamabad Police SSP Operations Malik Jamil was also among the injured police officers. Jamil was allegedly injured due to stone pelting by the PTI workers. The report also stated that the PTI workers also damaged vehicles and government property.

In a three-part tweet, the capital territory police said that “the process of identification of all the accused involved in the incident with the help of cameras” is presently ongoing. At least 198 persons have been arrested for “incitement, arson, vandalism, and attacking the police”.

“Islamabad Capital Police arrested 198 accused of arson in various operations,” the tweet stated, adding that “police teams are conducting raids to carry out more arrests”. “Islamabad police have registered cases against the incidents of violence at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Golra police station,” the federal capital’s police added.

According to the tweet, “58 police officers were injured due to stone pelting and burning by miscreants involved in the protests”.

The police also reported that 38 vehicles were damaged during the riots outside the judicial complex. “Four police cars were burnt, nine vehicles were vandalized and 25 motorcycles were burnt during the riots,” the police said vowing that “all the miscreants involved in the violent acts will be brought to justice”.