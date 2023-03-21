NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi today

The anti-graft watchdog’s Lahore chapter has summoned Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 21 for interrogation in the ToshaKhana case.

A two-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrived at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park. The security staff allowed bureau’s team to go inside and hand over the notices. The call-up notices were received by Owais Niazi after which the NAB’s team left.

Both Imran Khan and his spouse have been served separate notices for the same date, March 21. They have been asked to bring relevant records to present before the NAB team. NAB has sought records of the Rolex watch, necklaces, bracelets and lockets retained by the former prime minister and first lady from Toshakhana. These precious gifts were gifted by Emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.