FFC hands over 67 houses to flood victims

Torrential rains and flash flooding had inundated a third of Pakistan last year with huge losses to life and property of the victims. Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has a long history of standing with underprivileged community in testing times. As part of recent flood rehabilitation activities, FFC strived to construct houses for flood affectees in the vicinity of Ghotki. Till date, 67 houses have been handed over to the residents of Ghotki, which includes six widows. Efforts are in hand to complete construction and handing over of additional 22 houses before the onset of Ramadan Kareem so that the residents can joyfully celebrate Eid ul Fitr. FFC’s Rehabilitation Project has garnered immense appreciation from locals for provision of solace and humanitarian support to underprivileged community.