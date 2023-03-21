PNS Nasr reaches Turkiye after relief mission in Syria

Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye after completing relief mission in Syria. The ship will provide relief goods weighing approx. 200 tons to Turkish Officials for distribution amongst victims of earthquake. Second shipment of relief goods is scheduled to reach Mersin onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN on 23 Mar.

Upon arrival at port Mersin Turkiye, PN ship was received by Governor of Mersin, Turkiye government representatives, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye and Turkish Naval officials. During meetings with officials onboard PNS NASR, Mission Commander expressed condolences on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and people of Pakistan and extended all out support in the time of need.

Earlier during stay at port Lattakia of Syria from 13-19 Mar, the ship disembarked huge quantity of relief goods comprising winterized camps, blankets, warm cloths, ration, medicines and generators. The Mission Commander called-on Commander Syrian Naval Forces and Coastal Defence Maj General Mohsin Essa at Syrian Naval Headquarters and matters related to naval collaboration and ongoing rehabilitation efforts were discussed. Various social and relief activities including cross ship visit, ration distribution and visit to local school were carried out by Mission Commander and Commanding officer of the ship. PN medical teams established medical camp and provided medical support to local dispensary. Children from schools visited PNS NASR and interacted with officers and men. Syrian Government and local populace highly appreciated the support provided by the Government of Pakistan.

The ongoing HADR mission by PN ships is manifestation of PN resolve of continuing all out efforts to support the people of brotherly countries of Syria and Turkiye in line with the directions of the Government of Pakistan.