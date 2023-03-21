Challenges faced by QAU require immediate attention: Tanveer

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar called on the Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer today on 20th March, 2023. Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

Rana Tanveer said that the challenges faced by QAU require immediate attention. He said that the issues of QAU are sensitive and need to be delicately handled. He said that QAU is a prestigious university and that the future of the students is the top most priority.

Minister said that no institution can thrive without accountability. He highlighted that thorough accountability plays a vital role in efficient and effective management. He said that every individual is accountable for his power and authority just like he is accountable to the people of Pakistan. He reiterated his resolve to ensure that all the current issues of QAU are addressed on war footing. He assured Dr. Niaz of complete cooperation while highlighting his high expectations.

QAU VC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar appreciated the trust put in him by the minister. He assured the education minister that all the on going challenges of QAU will be addressed immediately. He said that he considers this position a trust and will dispense his duties with utmost honesty.

Dr. Niaz said that QAU is a prestigious university and has a long history. He said that the role of QAU in shaping the leaders of tomorrow is pivotal. At the end Dr. Niaz assured the minister that he will carry out his duties with utter dedication.