PHC initiates process for pricing of healthcare services

Pursuant to the orders of the Lahore High Court, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has initiated the process for pricing healthcare services at all kinds of healthcare establishments (HCEs).

In this regard, the Punjab government has notified ‘The Punjab Healthcare Commission (Pricing of healthcare Services) Regulations 2023’. To actualise the process of fixing prices of various types of healthcare services, the PHC has established a pricing department. As per the regulations, each HCE will undertake activity-based costing of all healthcare services being provided by it, including but not limited to commonly undertaken procedures, including ancillary facilities. The PHC will notify a framework containing the features and requirements which every HCE will require to follow and fulfil while determining the cost of their services and procedures. After completion of the costing exercise in accordance with the notified framework, and adding a profit margin not exceeding 20 per cent of the actual cost, each HCE will submit it to the Commission along with a complete record for formal approval.

Moreover, the pricing department of the PHC will take all possible measures to ensure that all HCEs, and persons working or employed comply with the regulations. The department will take action against violating HCEs and healthcare service providers by suspending services, sealing the premises or any part of it, imposition of a fine or may give any other appropriate order or direction as deemed necessary under the particular circumstances. These actions will be taken upon complaints or if irregularities are found during monitoring. Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz has directed the pricing department to complete the pricing framework at the earliest. “The Commission will continuously work towards the provision of the best possible treatment facilities at the fixed reasonable costs,” he said, adding that all HCEs would display the approved rates at conspicuous places of their premises.