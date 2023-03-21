Naqvi directs ministers to monitor Ramazan Relief Package

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited free flour supply center set up at Samanabad Royal Garden area in the provincial metropolis.

Some citizens complained about non-verification of CNICs and slow speed of the system. Similarly, some others complained about giving them one or two days time for collecting flour bag.

The CM took strict notice of the complaints and directed the commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore to immediately resolve the issues. Similarly, he also expressed indignation for giving time and said that this behavior was not acceptable in any case. He directed to provide flour to the people present in the center today positively.

The CM observed the arrangements made for provision of free supply of flour to the citizens through special Ramazan relief package of federal and Punjab governments and enquired the people about the problems in distribution of free flour. He also inspected CNICs verification counters and assured the citizens of immediate solution of their problems.

“I am personally monitoring the package and all the provincial administration has been activated to deliver the right to the beneficiaries,” he assured.

Punjab Information Technology Board and NADRA had been asked to further improve the CNICs verification process, the CM said and concluded that provincial ministers had also been directed to monitor this package and submit reports by visiting the centers.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, CCPO Lahore, commissioner and DC Lahore Division, and others were also present.

LWMC preparations in full swing in view of holy month of Ramadan: Preparations of Lahore Waste Management Company are in full swing in view of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, to facilitate the citizens, Punjab government had taken a special initiative to provide free flour sacks and dedicated 40 different points across the city where LWMC would be ensuring cleanliness service.

As per the directions of LWMC CEO the department had deployed 05 sanitary workers at each point for manual sweeping and litter picking.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited trucking points at Temple road, Edgerton road and other adjoining areas.

During the visit, he issued instruction to ensure cleaning and sprinkling of water on adjoining roads and said that the department was working tirelessly to provide exemplary cleaning facilities to the citizens at every event, occasion or festival.

Special cleaning arrangements would also be ensured around all Mosques and centers made for ‘Tarawih’ prayers followed by deployment of staff and machinery at special points, he added.

He further said that a comprehensive cleaning plan for Ramadan would be issued soon to maintain the beauty of the provincial capital during the holy month of Ramadan.