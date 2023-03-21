Young doctors to be equipped with modern medical skills

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq on Monday said that young doctors are the center of our hopes and it is our mission to equip them with modern medical sciences and skills as well as high medical ethics.

The shifting of KIMS and KIDS to the new buildings will not only solve all the problems that were hindering their all-around development, but it will also help make them an ideal post-graduate education and research center for the southern districts.

He expressed these views as a chief guest at the white coat ceremony organized by the KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences, KIMS, and the KMU-Institute of Dental Sciences, KIDS, for the first-year students and the joint inauguration of the new buildings of the two colleges.

Former VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hafiz Ullah, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmat Ullah Wazir, former principals of KIMS Prof. Dr. Tariq Mufti, Prof. Dr. Salim Khattak, Prof. Dr. Lal Mohammad Khattak, present Principal Prof. Dr. Mussarrat Jabeen, former Principal of KIDS Prof. Dr. Aziz Marjan, present Principal Prof. Dr. Fahim Ullah, a large number of faculty and students were also present at the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq while welcoming the newly admitted students said that you and your parents are lucky because you have got the opportunity to show your essence in a holy profession like medicine and serve the suffering humanity. He said that you have to be a good doctor and also have good morals.

Prof. Zia said that from the next academic year, measures will be taken on an emergency basis to increase the number of seats for KIMS to 200 and for KIDS to 100, as well as to develop KIMS and KIDS as an ideal center for FCPS training in the southern districts. After shifting KIMS and KIDS to new buildings our target is to build two new medical colleges in Peshawar and Swat region, on which work has already been started.

He said that he will soon meet the top officials of the Planning Commission Islamabad to materialize the concept of KMU’s own general hospital at Peshawar. He said that no other institution could match the progress that KMU has made during the last ten years, for which we are grateful to Allah Almighty.

He said that if there is sincerity in the intentions, then Allah Almighty multiplies the reward of every action and effort. He advised the new students to develop their personalities and the spirit of service to humanity along with their studies.

Earlier, VC Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and other guests inaugurated the new buildings of KIMS and KIDS. It is worth mentioning that the new buildings of the above two colleges have been constructed at the cost of 27.47 million rupees in a period of eight years from the annual development fund of the provincial government on an area of 120 kanals in KDA Kohat where academic facilities, as well as laboratories, library, cafeteria, hostels, gym and indoor sports facilities, will also be available.