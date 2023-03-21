World Poetry Day to be observed today

World Poetry Day will be marked on March 21 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan, to appreciate and support poets and poetry around the world. It is held annually on March 21 and is an initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Many people around the world celebrate World Poetry Day on or around March 21 each year. Government agencies, educators, community groups and individuals get involved in promoting or participating in the day, which is an opportunity for children to be introduced to poetry in classrooms. Poets may be invited to read and share their work with audiences at bookstores, cafes, universities and schools. Awards and other forms of recognition are made to honour poets and their work. Exhibitions and poetry evenings are also organised to showcase the work of various poets. In November 1999, UNESCO designated World Poetry Day to be held on March 21 each year. The organization recognised the important role of poetry in the arts and in cultures throughout the world and over time, besides promoting the efforts of small publishers with regard to publishing poetry. The day also focused on encouraging a return to the oral tradition of poetry recitals, as well as strengthening the association between poetry and other forms of expression, such as dance, music, and painting. The first World Poetry Day was held on March 21, 2000. Various works of poetry and images of poets are featured in various materials and forms of media to celebrate the day.