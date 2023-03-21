Sindh Bank win Inter-Bank Regional Cricket Tournament

The final of the 19th Governor Cup 2023 Inter-Bank Regional Cricket Tournament of Karachi Region was held at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sports Complex on Saturday.

The final was played between Sindh Bank and SBP, and Sindh Bank was crowned champions by winning from SBP by 5 wickets and scoring 165 runs in a keenly contested game.

The 19th Governor Cup 2023 Inter Bank Regional Cricket Tournament of Karachi Region was organized by SBP where 16 teams played in the tournament in pools of 4 comprising of 4 teams in each pool.

Sindh Bank played and won all the 3 league matches and qualified for the quarter finals and won from HBL by 7 wickets. Sindh Bank then won by 5 wickets from Bank Al Habib in the semi- finals and then qualified for the finals.

A prize distribution ceremony was held at the SBP Sports Complex, on March 19, 2023, where the Chief Guest of the ceremony Syed Samar Husnain – Executive Director – SBP, Development Finance Group presented the winning team with the trophy.

The ceremony was attended by the Sindh Bank President & CEO Mr. Imran Samad and the Head of HR Mr. Baqir Hussain. Mr. Samad thanked SBP for organizing the cricket tournament and praised all the teams who played in the tournament. Test cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed was the Guest of Honour at the ceremony among the other executives of SBP and CEO’s of commercial banks and senior management of SBP including Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan- Managing Director- Banking Services Corporation, Mr. Qasim Nawaz – Executive Director HR and Mr. Sajid Ali Shah- Chief Manager, Banking Services Corporation, Karachi.