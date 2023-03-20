Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Monday that a plan was hatched to assassinate him inside the Judicial Complex.

Imran Khan in his tweet said: “Shortly I will expose how I almost walked into a death trap & the plot to kill me in the Judicial Complex; and how Almighty Allah saved me in the nick of time.”

Imran Khan also shared a video of a man on his Twitter account who was trying to provoke Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to get violent.

Addressing media through a live speech, he asked the chief justice of Pakistan to look into the matter carefully. “I passed through all the obstacles to appear before the court on Saturday, because I am a law abiding citizen. However, seeing election results, their aim is to now kill me,” he said.

The former prime minister asked the CJP if there was any surety for his security. “Tell me who was there to protect me when I entered the Judicial Complex. The three to four guards protecting me would have easily been pushed away,” he said.

He said he stood at the Judicial Complex gate for 40 minutes as police were throwing stones and shells on them.