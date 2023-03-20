Hassaan Niazi arrested outside Islamabad court

Police detained PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassan Khan Niazi, outside the Judicial Complex in the federal capital on Monday.

Niazi was apprehended from G-11 near the Judicial Complex in connection with clashes between Islamabad police and PTI workers during Imran Khan’s court appearance.

When the former prime minister arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex for a hearing in the Toshakhana case, his nephew was reportedly present.

Hassan was arrested as Islamabad police continued their crackdown on PTI supporters accused of attacking law enforcement officers and causing chaos in the capital.

ICT also confirmed the development in a social media post, confirming that 198 PTI protesters involved in arson and vandalism had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to apprehend others.

The Islamabad Police claimed that 58 officers were injured in the violent clashes, during which several police vehicles were burned and vandalised.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders claim that Hassan Niazi was abducted by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio despite receiving bail in all cases.

A tweet shared PTI handle denounced the detention, and called it the peak of police brutality. It called on the chief justice to take notice of this blatant violation of laws.