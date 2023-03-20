Kiara Advani reacts to ‘how’s married life’ with Sidharth Malhotra

A video shared by a paparazzo showed Kiara Advani arriving solo at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The actor was dressed in a black crop top and black jeans. As she made her way to the airport gate, the paparazzi asked her how she was doing, to which she replied, “Main theek hu. Aap kaise hain (I am fine, how are you)?” One of the photographers then asked Kiara about her married life with Sidharth Malhotra, when the actor shook her head.

Kiara, who had her back towards the camera, turned back, when asked about her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra. She smiled and replied to a paparazzo, who had asked ‘aapki married life kaisi hai ma’am (how is your married life)’. Kiara said, “Sab sahi hai (all is fine).” The video shared on Instagram attracted fans’ attention.

One said, “Why will she tell you guys about how her ‘married life is going?'” Another one said, “Stop asking about married life… why create awkward situations for them?” Another one said, “Kiara is a brilliant actress. Her styling is on point. But why is the media asking such a personal and weird question ‘aapki (your) married life and all’… this is creepy, why will she discuss her married life with the media that too at the airport check in…”One more Instagram user said, “Find this question very creepy personally.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a joint appearance recently at Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. Earlier this month, Sidharth and Kiara had also shared photos from their first Holi as a married couple. Sidharth and Kiara married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Since returning to work, the two have been attending events and giving interviews, where they have been gushing over each other.

In a recent interview, Kiara shared how her life post marriage has made her appreciate her mother even more. She told News18, “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy.”

Kiara will be next seen in the upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to be released on June 29. She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.