Amber Heard recalls ’embarrassing moment’ with Johnny Depp

The Aquaman actress Amber Heard has now commented on a cringe-worthy incident involving Johnny Depp. The actress shared this complaint herself and dated the incident back to 2012. Heard claims that she felt ashamed after wearing a low-cut dress to a charity event with Johnny Depp. According to a report, Heard recalled, “I wore a dress to an event once and I felt beautiful in it.” “Stupid as that sounds, I felt pretty in this dress I picked out and I showed him. I thought it was weird he wasn’t saying anything about it.” “I left him to go do this red carpet and I was like, ‘Did you see the event I went to?’.”Once she turned to Depp for his opinion he responded by saying, “I think the whole world saw that kid. That’s how they’ll remember you, that’s how the world will remember you.” “My dress was low-cut, I get it, it was low-cut, but I felt really embarrassed and horrible that I wore that.”