Kangana Ranaut reveals she wanted to launch restaurant last year

Kangana Ranaut is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian film industry. She has made a mark for herself with her impeccable acting skills, bold choices of roles, and expressing of her opinions. Apart from acting, Ranaut has also tried her hand at direction and production. However, did you know that she wants to own a restaurant as well? In one of her recent Instagram stories, the actress opened up about her dream of owning a restaurant while revealing that she wanted to open a restaurant last year but she couldn’t because of “financial setbacks”.

For the unversed, the Queen actress shared a clip of one of her old interviews with film trade analyst Komal Nahta. The host asked Kangana about her wish list other than films. Meanwhile, captioning the same, she wrote, “Another interview from more than a decade ago, yes cooking is very much on my agenda … had some financial setbacks last year otherwise I was all set to launch my restaurant in the valley, will be coming soon though.”

The Tanu Weds Manu actress further added, “Thanks to my fans for these clips I had forgotten about these interactions, but look when we build intentions we set destiny GPS (global positioning system), so cultivate intentions, not desires.”

On the same note, it is worth mentioning here that Ranaut’s last project Dhaakad, which was released in 2022, performed poorly at the box office. On the other hand, Kangana had earlier shared that she has mortgaged her house to finance her first upcoming directorial, Emergency.

Coming to the professional front, the 35-year-old actress will be next seen headlining Emergency and a Tamil-language film, Chandramukhi 2. Nearly a month after wrapping up Emergency, Kangana also concluded the shoot of Chandramukhi 2. Emergency was slated to release on October 20 this year. However, when the makers of Ganapath announced that they would be releasing their Tiger Shroff starrer on October 20, Kangana postponed her film and stated that she will unveil the new release date of Emergency “only one month in advance with a trailer.”