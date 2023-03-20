Dalljiet Kaur looks stunning in a white lehenga set as she ties the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur made for a stunning bride as she tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel on Saturday. The couple, that had announced their wedding plans last month, took the holy vows in presence of their family members and close friends, including Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani and Ridhi Dogra. For the nuptials, Dalljiet and Nikhil dazzled in matching white ensembles.

Dalljiet was truly a sight to behold in a white-hued lehenga by designer Anjali Lilaria which featured intricate silver embroidery all over. It was paired with a matching v-neck blouse and a zari dupatta. Contrasting this all-white ensemble was a red organza dupatta featuring silver embellished borders.

In keeping with the white and silver aesthetics of this look, the actor accessorised it with a diamond choker, matching dangling earrings, a maang tikka, a nosering, wedding bangles, and kaleerey. She kept the glam simple and natural for the daytime function, including sleek eyeliner, kohled eyes, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and red-hued lip colour.

Nikhil, on the other hand, complemented Dalljiet in a matching white sherwani with silver embellishments all over. It was complete with a white dupatta and white turban. Prior to this, the couple shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. For the haldi ceremony, Dalljiet opted for an elegant sari crafted with intricate details in a yellow and turquoise blouse combination. She accessorised this look with complementing stone-studded jewellery. Nikhil wore a lime yellow angarakha-style kurta, looking absolutely dapper.

Keeping it fuss-free and comfortable for her mehendi ceremony, the actor wore a multicoloured sleeveless salwar suit featuring golden embellishments. The look was rounded off with diamond earrings and natural makeup. As for her sangeet ceremony, she looked beautiful as ever in a sea-green lehenga with a heavily embroidered blouse. Nikhil opted for a similar sherwani with a long embellished jacket.