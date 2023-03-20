Azam Sami Khan says he is ready to fall in love again

In a candid interview with host Rabia Mughni, the singer-turned-actor Azan Sami Khan said that he has not closed his heart to being in a relationship again.

While walking with Azan Sami Khan the host asked him: “When we have gone through hard experiences of life we sometime become afraid of repeating those things. So, what sort of person are you? As you have also faced bad experience in relationship. Are you afraid of being committed again with someone?”

In response to this question he said: “I have never been someone who is reluctant to commit to anything. Something is difficult for me until I am mentally prepared for it. if my mind is ready and sure than I am good for anything. All the ups and downs are part of life, and a man should learn to avoid making same mistakes of past. It is foolish of me to think just because I had a bad relationship experience in the past, whether it be romantic, friendship-related, or work, I won’t have one in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that Azan Sami Khan is the son of Pakistani veteran actress Zeba Bakhtiar. He keeps his life stories private. This is the first time he has spoken about his divorce.