Coffee-powered Bopanna becomes oldest champion at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS: Coffee connoisseur Rohan Bopanna credited the special Indian blends he consumes on Tour for his success after the 43-year-old became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning the men’s doubles title on Saturday. Bopanna and his playing partner Matthew Ebden of Australia beat the top-ranked pair of Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and Briton Neal Skupski 6-3 2-6 10-8 to claim their second title together and first of the season. “Truly special. It’s called Tennis Paradise for a reason. I’ve been coming here over the years and seeing all these guys win and I’m really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here,” Bopanna said. “There have been some tough matches, close matches and today we played against one of the best teams out there, so I’m really happy we got the title.” Former doubles world number three Bopanna, whose family owns a coffee plantation in Coorg district in the south Indian state of Karnataka, said the drink was the secret of his success. Bopanna beat the record held by former parner Daniel Nestor and said taking care of his body had paid off.