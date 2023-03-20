KP govt starts mapping of mineral deposits, plans study of lithium metal in Chitral

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has started geographical mapping of potential unexplored mines and mineral deposits in different districts of the province including merged areas besides planning of exploration study of lithium metal in Chitral. ‘We have started mapping of the potential mines and mineral sites in Khyber Pakthunkhwa with assistance of Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP). The mapping of 5,000 square kilometers areas in KP including Chitral and 600 sq km areas in Orakzai and Kurram districts were completed. On the basis of GSP’s survey, the exploration of minerals would be started on scientific lines,” Jalal Khan, Senior Planning Officer (SPO), Mines and Mineral Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP on Sunday. The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs397 million. Besides establishment of a gemstone laboratory and technical training and certification Center in the province, he said the government was strengthening KP’s mineral testing laboratories for which modern equipment and machinery would be exported with an estimated cost of Rs93 million to save the precious marble and gemstones wealth.