CBOT agricultural futures close mixed

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed mixed in the past week as risk off is the theme of the markets until there is clarity and confidence in the U.S. and EU banking systems, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted in a weekly roundup on Saturday. The U.S. central bank is likely to hit the pause button and see if anything else breaks following Wednesday’s rate decision. AgResource holds that this should offer stability to commodities by late next week. CBOT corn futures ended higher. China’s demand for 2 million metric tons of U.S. corn allowed the CBOT recovery. Importantly, the price break improved processing margins and U.S. corn’s export position in the world market. A build-in stock is probable in 2023, but this cannot be determined in the marketplace until both acreage and early summer weather are known. A warmer or drier pattern is needed across the Central U.S. beginning in April. Sales will only be recommended on recoveries. Spot cash supplies are tight, and farmers have paused their sales. U.S. wheat futures rallied 30 to 40 cents this week as the market reconciles deeply oversold technical conditions and a new North Hemisphere growing season.