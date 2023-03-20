Market value of Tadawul increases by 476% over past 5 years

Capital Market Authority (CMA)’s Undersecretary for Strategic and International Affairs Yazeed bin Saleh Al-Dumaiji said that hosting the International Conference of the Financial Sector in the Kingdom reflects the significance of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) as the largest of its kind in the region. Al-Dumaiji said that CMA ranked 9th globally in 2022 in terms of the market value of all shares traded on Tadawul. and the 4th among the G20 members. He also highlighted the fact that Tadawul has undergone significant growth over the past years with the number of listed companies increasing from 188 in 2017 to 269 in 2022. In line with this growth, he said that Tadawul’s market value has increased by 476.5% to reach SAR9.9 trillion ($2.6 trillion) by the end of 2022 during the past five years. Al-Dumaiji explained that CMA has improved Tadawul by upgrading the work mechanisms and regulations which have had their contributions to improving performance at the sectors and companies levels. He also indicated that the value of money collected from Sukuk and bond trading activities has increased from SAR37.2 billion in 2021 to SAR53.9 billion in 2022.