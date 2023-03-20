A bruised and battered body of a minor boy with glaring signs of sexual abuse was the latest to send shockwaves across the ideals of a perfect society. For all those comfortably cushioned in their golden fantasies who do not tire of the moral tirade as to how rape does not exist and even if some tempted individual dares become an outlier, the crime only proceeds because of some “loose character” female, what transpired in Bahawalpur would have been nothing less than a bolt out of the blue. Because while the numbers may be as staggering as they can be (Pakistan is making merry on its way to becoming the rape capital in the world with over 550,000 children sexually abused every year), our obsession with keeping the tinted glasses on remains more robust than ever.

For the last few years, man groups dedicated to child protection have been dedicatedly sounding the alarm bell but neither society nor the state is in the mood to listen. That the few hundred cases shattering all stereotypes to see the light of the day are just the tip of the menacing iceberg has been lamented over and over and over again yet one child being targeted roughly over the span of every three hours across Pakistan is still not so much of a big news for a nation that has largely become immune to others’ sufferings.

Until and unless child abuse is stripped of the commonality of something that “just happened” under the influence of evil forces and actively prosecuted against as the horrifying, bone-chilling crime it is, many more victims will continue to be snatched away from their houses, their families, their dreams for a bright tomorrow. What is immediately needed from the state is comprehensive, iron-clad support for the historic Zainab Alert Bill so that no sex offender enjoys the leeway to walk free. A national database of paedophiles could help the courts strengthen the conviction rate in such cases yet the onus still lies on the shoulders of the investigation authorities.

Only and only a fool-proof, the expedience-free file can ensure that those who do not deserve to mingle among the masses are securely locked behind bars. It was only this year that the National Assembly took it upon itself to remind the National Commission for the Rights of Child the sole purpose behind their existence. Perhaps, now would be a good time to improve the prestigious panels’ performance, which currently stood at a dismal “zero.” *