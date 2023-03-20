PTI seeks FIR against Maryam, CM and IGP

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the party had sent a letter to the Punjab chief secretary requesting a case be registered against PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, Naqvi, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana and 18 other police officers for the “attack and robbery at Zaman Park”. Chaudhry said the PTI had requested a judicial commission as well on the Zaman Park operations and the death of party worker Ali Bilal. Later, he said a petition for contempt of court proceedings against Naqvi, Anwar, Kamyana and others was submitted to the Lahore High Court and it would be taken up on Monday (today). Earlier, taking to Twitter, Fawad said that the party has summoned a meeting with its legal team. “A meeting of the legal team has been called. The way in which the police defied the Lahore High Court’s decision entering Imran Khan’s residence has trampled every rule of the home’s sanctity. [things were] stolen. [They] also took away juice boxes. Innocent people were subjected to torture,” he tweeted. The party leader wrote that whatever happened in Islamabad, including all the incidents, are a reason for the ongoing constitutional crisis in the country. “Defying court order is unforgivable. The high court should guard its judgment. Cases are being registered on all police officers who conducted illegal operations and were involved in violence,” Fawad wrote on the microblogging site.Around 102 PTI workers Sunday were booked on the police’s complaint for attacking them during raid to at Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, a private TV channel reported.

The case was registered against the PTI workers under the 13 different provisions including terrorism and attempted murder.

The first information report stated that the police team entered the PTI chief’s residence with a search warrant issued by an anti-terrorism court.

It added that 300 unknown workers attacked the police, as soon as talks began.

The workers, according to the FIR, were trying to throw petrol bombs which is when the police controlled them.

The FIR mentioned that rifles were recovered from Khan’s residence during the search and that the party’s workers attacked the police on their senior leadership’s behest.