Shujaat urges govt to start national dialogue

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the government should start a national dialogue, adding that he would personally go and convince the disgruntled leaders. Speaking at the joint meeting of the central and provincial general councils of his party in Islamabad, Shujaat said that he had never seen such dire situations in 50 years of his political journey. “Politicians can’t afford to pour water on a burning fire,” he added. He said that the nation has become worried and depressed due to riots and sit-ins, while people are also growing frustrated due to such situations. He also said that the government should start a national dialogue. “Be ready to go to the disgruntled national leaders and convince them, the solution to the problems lies with the politicians, all the forces should come together and think of Pakistan,” he added. Meanwhile, the provincial council elected Chaudhry Sarwar as the provincial president and Chaudhry Shafi Hussain as the general secretary, on which the chairman of the inter-party election, Mustafa Malik, decided to elect Sarwar and Hussain unopposed.

Besides, in the meeting, it was decided to elect Sarwar as the central chief organiser of the party, while the general council also elected 150 members and the central working committee.

According to the decision made in the meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain was elected as the central senior vice president while Mustafa Malik was elected as the central information secretary.

“The country’s debt will be cleared in five years,” Sarwar said on the occasion.

Speaking to the participants, he said that he is grateful to Shujaat and the entire party for showing full confidence on the part of the PML-Q. Together, they will make PML-Q an alternative political force, he added.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the country is developing, and the economy was damaged due to the wrong decisions of the previous government. He said that he did not want to be a minister in the previous government, but he obeyed Shujaat’s order and performed his responsibility.

He noted that the common man was suffering from inflation, but added that all possible measures were being taken for relief.