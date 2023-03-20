Massive search in India to arrest pro-Khalistan leader

Indian police launched “massive cordon and search operations” and suspended internet and mobile services across Punjab in a push to nab prominent Sikh and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, reported the country’s media. Authorities also imposed Section 144 across the state. According to a report by The Hindu, the 30-year-old first grabbed headlines last year when he took over as the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ [heirs of Punjab], a social organisation established by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu. Since then, both the organisation and its leader have risen to prominence in the religiopolitical scene of the state, creating an atmosphere of disquiet and reviving the memories of the Sikh separatist movement of the 1980s. The dramatic rise of the pro-Khalistan propagator has become a cause of worry for Indian security agencies, more so after his armed supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala near Amritsar to secure the release of his aide Loverpreet Singh alias Toofan Singh, who is accused of kidnapping and theft. Scroll.in reported that several police personnel were injured during the violent clashes. Amritpal had also threatened to put up a permanent dharna at the police station if Toofan was not released and the first information report against him was not quashed. The police had later said that in the “light of the evidence presented”, it was decided that Toofan would be discharged. He was released on February 24 following a court order based on an application by the police. The Indian Express reported that the authorities had cleared the decks for police action against Amritpal more than a fortnight ago and police prepared a meticulous plan to arrest him en route to Rampura Phul, where the self-styled preacher had planned a function Saturday, a day after three G20 meetings got over in Amritsar. Amritpal, who has been declared a fugitive by the state government, was to launch the second ‘Khalsa Wahir’ on Sunday.