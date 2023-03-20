Terrorists attack KP police check post

A police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Meri Khel area was attacked on Sunday but so far, no casualties have been reported. According to police, grenades were used in what is being termed a “terrorist attack”. A motorcycle parked at the checkpoint caught fire due to the explosives used during the attack and was completely burned. The militants managed to escape as police took retaliatory action. Earlier this week, two policemen deployed on census duty in KP’s Tank and Lakki Marwat districts were killed while five others received injuries in terrorist attacks. In Tank’s Kot Azam area, terrorists opened fire at a police van deployed for the security of census staff, martyring constable Khan Nawab and injuring police constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levies official Bismillah, Frontier Constabulary official Abdullah and driver Eid Jan.