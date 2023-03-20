Ramzan has health and spiritual benefits: expert

Along with health benefits Ramadan also brings mental and spiritual satisfaction, as brain cells also increase in number during Ramadan and brain performance increases. Due to the reduction in cortisol levels during Ramadan, tension and psychological stress are reduced, these views were expressed by General Cadre Doctors Association Punjab President and Public Health Consultant Dr Masood Shaikh while addressing a workshop at City Hospital Lahore regarding the arrival of Ramadan. He added that about 25% of the world’s population are Muslims who live in more than 200 countries of the world. About 61.7% of Muslims live in the Asia-Pacific region, which faces epidemics of diabetes and obesity. Sick and pregnant women are exempted from fasting in Islam, they should consult and follow their physician’s advice before starting the fast, otherwise, these individuals may be at increased risk of hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia, and cardiovascular and renal complications. Dr Masood Sheikh said that smoking and consumption of sugary foods are reduced in Ramzan thus addiction to these products is also reduced. Through fasting, obesity is reduced, and heart attacks and strokes are reduced due to the reduction of cholesterol in the body. By fasting continuously during Ramadan, the appetite decreases and the size of the stomach also decreases, due to which the appetite remains low even after Ramadan and obesity decrease. During Ramadan, the toxins in the body fat leave the body, and it has a positive effect on health. During Ramadan, such changes occur in the body, and the body gets more energy even with less food, and this process continues even after Ramadan. Adding about the benefits of dates Dr Masood sheikh said that eating 3 dates after breaking the fast in Ramadan is very useful. These dates are among the best foods that contain some of the most essential fiber that aids in digestion. Dates contain potassium, magnesium and high B vitamins, and dates are one of the healthiest fruits. To reap the best benefits from Ramadan, it is important to start preparing for Ramadan in advance. GCDA Vice Presidents Dr Muhammad Shahbaz & Dr Adnan said those who take the medicine three times a day should adjust taking medicine twice a day in consultation with their physicians. Those who are addicted to smoking or using caffeine by any means should reduce their consumption to two times a day. Those taking high-caffeine drinks like tea, and coffee and commercial drinks like Red Bull etc., reduce their quantity before Ramadan so that their withdrawal symptoms do not start.

Assistant prof Gynecology King Edward Medical University Dr Alia said that people who have recurrent bladder inflammation should get a urine test done before Ramadan and if necessary get a urine culture. Some people may have asymptomatic bacteriuria and can be diagnosed with this test. It is important for pregnant women and lactating mothers to check their blood pressure and sugar before breaking the fast and if it is normal then fast, otherwise in Islam such women can fulfil this obligation by fasting later. If normal food is used in Sehar and Iftar, it can reduce weight in obese people and especially in women, hormonal problems can also reduce thus offering disease reduction in PCO in women.

GCDA Secretary Dr Munir Ghauri & Dr Rana Rafique said that Diabetics should take their insulin in the morning and the evening and should use 70/30 insulin. People who have problems with stomach ulcers should minimize the consumption of acidic foods, vinegar, mayonnaise and Chinese sauces, all of which cause acidity. Milk is acidic so use curd instead. Dr Asad Abbas shah said that Brown flour bread should be used instead of flour bread or white flour. A lipid profile (cholesterol test) should be done once a year in Ramadan, especially for those people who have heart and stroke diseases in their family, because for this it is necessary to abstain from food for 12 to 14 hours. said that those who have undergone Gall bladder surgery, need to avoid fat in Sehar so that they do not complain of indigestion throughout the day.