Naqvi visits points to monitor free flour distribution

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi himself came into the field under the Special Ramadan Relief Package of the Federal government and the Punjab government for the monitoring and provision of free flour programme. CM Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit of an established centre at the Model Town school for free provision of flour. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed verification process of the citizens coming to get free flour and provision of flour. CM Mohsin Naqvi inquired from men and women present at the center and asked them about facing various problems with regard to provision of free flour. CM Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner on the spot to redress complaints of the citizens with regard to provision of free flour. Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the verification process of citizens for provision of free flour in a short span of time. Mohsin Naqvi added that long queues of people should not be made and the whole process should be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that this is a noble gesture and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Even the administration remained unaware about surprise visit of CM Mohsin Naqvi to the Model Town School Centre.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Anjuman-e-Sulemania Children Home and reviewed facilities for the needy and shelterless children at the Children Home. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the children about the facilities being provided in the Children Home. CM Mohsin Naqvi went inside the rooms of the children and asked from them about curricular and co-curricular activities.CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake medical examination of all the children from the doctors of Children Hospital.

He stated that he visited Children Home few days earlier also and felt highly remorseful after seeing plight of the children.He remarked that he felt pleased over improvement in the facilities of children being provided in the Children Home now.Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Holy Prophet SAW instructed to show love and affection with the children adding that practising the Sunnah of Holy Prophet SAW in its true spirit is a matter of great honour and pride for all of us.CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the children remarked that taking care of them from every aspect is a foremost responsibility of the Punjab government.

DC orders transparent disbursement of free flour: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider Sunday visited various sale points of the city made for distribution of free flour to low income people under special Ramazan package, announced by the government.

The DC inspected distribution process and other arrangements at sale points of Bhatta Chowk, Kahna, Township, and Thokar Niaz Baig during her visit. She instructed the district officers at the sale points to make arrangements for facilitating citizens and ensuring transparent provision of free flour to the needy people.

Rafia Haider said that 40 sale points were established in the provincial capital for distribution of free flour in which transparent distribution would be ensured. Twelve points have been set up in Tehsil Raiwind, 10 in Tehsil City, eight in Model Town, seven in Shalimar and three in Tehsil Cantt. She added that needy persons could know about their eligibility for the free flour by sending their identity card number on SMS 8070. The eligible person would be able to get a total of three 10-kg bags of free flour in a month and a single bag of flour would be given at a time.