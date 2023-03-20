ASA to resolve faculty, students issues at IIUI

Faculty members’ representing the body of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Sunday vowed to play their role for the welfare of the community as well as the students.

In a statement, the faculty body stated that the public interests would be given preference over personal interests.

“Being President of Academic Staff Association (ASA), to work for the development of the university and the welfare of the teachers would be among her most fundamental goals,” said Dr Asma Gull, candidate for President of academics panel in the association elections scheduled on March 21.

She reaffirmed that as a female office bearer she was more aspirant to give special focus on women’s campus problems along with equal attention to the male campus issues as well.

The upcoming body is composed of Senior Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Lecturers.

Currently, the IIUI faculty is going through different kinds of problems. The Body claimed that all will come to an end through legal solutions without creating any kind of disharmony among the staffers and administration.

“Our basic aim is to improve the quality education at the university so that the students could get the best possible education,” Dr Gull stated.

The Body’s statement said that they don’t believe in undue strikes and protests but to press the authorities for their due rights.

“I willingly and insistently got a nomination for this post as I believe that once women’s role in administration and policy making is equally integral in enhancing quality of education as well as to keep in par the staff welfare with best level,” she explained.

General Secretary’s Candidate Dr. Ehsanul Haq said that the IIUI was constantly struggling for the development and solving the problems of teachers. “Many issues are in different stages for the completion of which the selection of the academicians is the need of the hour,” he said.

Former President ASA Dr Islamuddin said that the association has always resolved the long-standing problems of the teachers by negotiating with the management and our panel will continue to prioritize collective interest over personal interests as always. .

Vice President (female) candidate Dr. Sajida Jameel highlighted that the identity of the Islamic University will not be harmed and will continue to strive for the dignity of the university and the welfare of the teachers.

Other leaders of the panel Dr. Naseer Ahsan stated that our panel includes a large number of distinguished and sincere teachers and researchers and has always protected the rights of teachers through peaceful efforts within the framework of the constitution and law, and will continue to do so in the future. Rahenge said that representation of teachers in decision-making forums is our first priority, for which we also need support and guidance from parliamentarians.

“University will make every possible effort for up gradation and time scale promotion of teachers so that the morale of teachers can be raised by removing the sense of deprivation,” he claimed.