Amna Ilyas trolled for imitating Malaika

The “Malaika duck walk” that became famous and went viral a while back was imitated by the “Baaji” star. Amna Ilyas undoubtedly came up with a technique to poke fun at the Bollywood icon while also subtly flexing her curves and netizens did not seem to be very happy with it. The recent viral video was captured by Amna’s friend as she yelled “Malaika ma’am, Malaika ma’am” at the “Baaji star,” who was enjoying herself at home in casual attire and little makeup.

Malaika Arora was the subject of a jab from Amna Ilyas that refers to vintage paparazzi footage of the Bollywood diva coming home in an unusual way that gave rise to amusing memes in which she was compared to a duck. The model could be seen wearing a casual outfit and holding a bottle of cold drink while imitating the Indian actor.

Netizens brought on strong backlash at her by calling her an “attention-seeker,” and making fun of her for trying to gain fame from making such videos. Some also said that she actually resembles Malaika Arora. Others said that she took two jibes in one go, by mocking the Indian actor and by getting herself in the limelight.

Amna Ilyas is a model, actress, and beauty queen from Pakistan who is recognized in the entertainment field.

She became eminent after winning “Miss Veet Pakistan” in 2012. Since then, she made a name for herself in the entertainment world by appearing in a number of popular drama serials. Her most famous drama serials and movies include “Baaji,” “Udaari” and “Shanakht.”

Amna Ilyas has a thriving modelling career in addition to her acting career and has collaborated with many prestigious Pakistani brands. She has appeared on the covers of numerous fashion and lifestyle magazines, solidifying her status as one of Pakistan’s most fashionable and stylish personalities.