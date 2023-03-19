Brittany Furlan addresses relationship criticism after release of Pamela Anderson doc

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan isn’t sweating the small stuff. Days after the rocker’s ex-wife Pamela Anderson released both her Netflix documentary and memoir-in which she reflects on her marriage and 1998 divorce from the musician-Tommy’s wife Brittany had a message for social media users who have flooded her comments with criticism over their relationship.

“I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I’m good, don’t worry,” Brittany, who wed Tommy in 2019, said in her Feb. 2 TikTok. “Don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying…I don’t live in that world.”

As the Vine star, 36, noted, “We’re only here for a certain amount of time, so I don’t sweat the comments from people that don’t know me or my relationship or anything like that.”

Brittany went on to share she’s “sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it.” As for the support she’s gained from her husband Tommy?

“I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less,” she said of the 60-year-old rocker. “So, don’t worry about anything and thank you to everyone that’s been sticking up for me…I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, go ahead, please.” Brittany concluded her video by noting the criticism will most likely blow over shortly, adding, “I’ll be back to my continued programme as usual very soon.”

Ahead of the release of her documentary, Pamela-who divorced Tommy in 1998 after three years of marriage and after their stolen sex tape made headlines in 1995-opened up about where she and her ex stood today, noting that she’s delighted that he is in a good place.

“He’s married and happy and she’s good to him and I totally support that and think that’s great,” Pamela, who shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25 with Tommy-said during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I respect their relationship and just glad he’s happy and he has somebody in his life.”