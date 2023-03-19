Ellen DeGeneres and Portia celebrate vow renewal with Kris Jenner as officiant

Portia de Rossi’s greatest present is the gift of love. While celebrating her 50th birthday on Jan. 31, the actress surprised her wife Ellen DeGeneres with a very special vow renewal ceremony, which comes 14 years after they first said “I do.”

“Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing,” Ellen wrote on Instagram Feb. 2, “and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”

In footage shared on YouTube, Brandi Carlile sang a love song while Kris Jenner was quick to praise the pair as “couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together.”

And as Portia grabbed the mic, she quickly thanked the Ellen DeGeneres Show host for all of her love and support.

“When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me,” Portia told Ellen. “What greater accomplishment could I ever, ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent?”

Portia went on to express how excited she was to begin a “new chapter” in a new home already filled with special memories. “We’re on a new journey,” she wrote. “This is it and we’re settling down finally and we’re planting roots.”

While Ellen appeared visibly shocked by the thoughtful gesture, she couldn’t end the ceremony without saying a few words to her wife. “I just adore you,” she shared. “I love you and I would not be on this Earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day. I’m the lucky one.” Ellen and Portia first exchanged vows in front of 15 guests at their former Beverly Hills estate in August 2008. Both wore Zac Posen for the occasion, with Portia wearing her exact same wedding dress to this week’s vow renewal. It’s just another detail that leaves Ellen and Portia’s friends more than impressed with their love story.