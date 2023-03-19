FCCI office to remain open on Sunday

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will remain open on Sunday (March 19) for renewal of membership for the next year 2023-24. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Bilal Sharif, Deputy Secretary General, said that last date for renewal of membership was March 31 which was approaching, therefore, the FCCI offices will open from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday to facilitate members for renewal of membership. The FCCI members would be charged Rs 8000 as fee for renewal membership in corporate class whereas Rs 3,000 was fixed as renewal fee for membership in associate class. More information could be obtained through 041-9230265-67 and email address info@fcci.com.pk, he added.